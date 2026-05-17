Ronda Rousey needed just 17 seconds to end the most anticipated women's MMA fight in years. The former UFC champion submitted Gina Carano with her signature armbar in the first round of the Netflix main event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, in what became an instant viral moment and a perfect storybook ending to her career. After the fight, Rousey confirmed her retirement from MMA for the second time. "There's no way I could've ended it better than this," she said. "I want to have some more babies, and I've got to get cooking."

What Happened in the Fight

From the opening bell, Rousey was vintage. She rushed Carano immediately, scored a takedown inside six seconds, advanced to mount, and rained down ground and pound before locking in the armbar at the 17-second mark. Carano briefly threatened with a guillotine choke but released it, and once Rousey advanced to mount, the fight was over almost instantly.

Carano reflected on the finish with grace. "I wanted that to last longer," she said. "I felt so good. I've never felt that good, but I haven't been here for 17 years. Getting in the cage was a victory. Fighting a legend was a victory." She did not rule out fighting again.

The Historical Weight of the Night

Carano lost 100 pounds over 20 months to make the 145-pound featherweight limit for the fight, a remarkable physical undertaking for a 44-year-old who had not competed since losing to Cris Cyborg in 2009. The fight marked a rare collision between two women who transformed the sport in entirely different eras.

Rousey changed MMA forever during her UFC title run, making six consecutive title defences before losses to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes in 2016 ended her championship reign. Carano had pioneered the sport years before Rousey arrived, competing in the first nationally televised women's MMA fight in 2007.

What Comes Next

Rousey has confirmed her retirement, closing the chapter definitively this time. For MVP and Netflix, the momentum from Saturday night is enormous. Francis Ngannou knocked out Philipe Lins on the same card and immediately called out Jon Jones, who was in attendance. Mike Perry defeated Nate Diaz via doctor's stoppage in a savage co-main event.

Netflix's first-ever live MMA broadcast delivered exactly what the sport needed. The platform and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions have made their statement. What they build next will be worth watching closely.