Before the title reigns, the drug test failures, the car crashes, and the Hall of Fame induction, Jon Jones was just a kid at Union-Endicott High School in Endicott, New York. That is where he met Jessie Moses. She was born on September 12, 1987, and grew up in the same upstate New York town. They crossed paths at school and started dating around 2005. Neither of them could have known what the next two decades were going to look like.

How the Relationship Actually Started and Fell Apart

The early version of the relationship did not last. They dated as teenagers and then broke up, and Jones moved on. He began a relationship with someone else, and that relationship produced his first child in 2008. Moses, meanwhile, stayed in Endicott and later attended Broome Community College in Binghamton, where she studied political science.

Jones and Moses found their way back to each other after that first split. The reunion held, and the relationship deepened as Jones' career began its rise through the UFC. By the time he was becoming one of the most dominant light heavyweight champions the sport had seen, Moses was raising their daughters in upstate New York while he split his time between Endicott and the Jackson-Wink gym in Albuquerque.

Jones has said in various interviews that becoming a father early in his career was the thing that made him take fighting seriously. Moses becoming pregnant with their first daughter together, Leah, in 2008 is a moment he has pointed to repeatedly as the one that changed his focus. Carmen Nicole followed in 2009, named after Jones' sister who died of brain cancer. Olivia Haven was born in 2013, the same year Jones proposed to Moses on Easter Sunday.

The Engagement, the Breaking Point, and What Happened After

They became engaged in 2013 but never married. For years the engagement sat in place, quietly, while everything around it got louder. Jones accumulated title defences, drug test suspensions, a hit-and-run conviction, and a growing public record of behaviour that made the relationship increasingly difficult to defend from the outside.

The breaking point came on September 24, 2021, the night of Jones' induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. He returned to Caesars Palace after a late night out and was arrested on charges of misdemeanour domestic violence battery and property damage. His youngest daughter, Olivia Haven, called 911. Moses was found by police with a bloody lip and blood-stained clothing. Jones later pleaded no contest to a minor charge of property destruction.

Moses ended the engagement. Jones posted about it publicly not long after, writing that she had finalised her decision to leave and that he felt terrible. He did not dress it up.

The separation did not last permanently. By the time Jones was preparing to return to competition and eventually captured the UFC heavyweight title, Moses had come back into his life. She was ringside after his title defence, celebrating publicly in a way that removed any ambiguity about their current status. They have not spoken publicly about the reconciliation in detail, and Moses has never given an interview about any of it.

Who Jessie Moses Is Beyond the Headlines

Jessie Moses has spent the better part of two decades in the orbit of one of the most controversial athletes alive and has managed to remain almost entirely private throughout. She does not give interviews. Her social media accounts, where they exist, are private. She has no public professional career, having stepped away from any plans in that direction after becoming a mother.

What is consistent across everything written about her is that she has been the stable presence at the centre of a very unstable story. Jones has four daughters and, as of mid-2024, also has a son from a separate relationship. Moses has raised their three daughters in upstate New York largely outside of the spotlight that follows their father everywhere he goes.