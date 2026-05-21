Conor McGregor is still one of the biggest names in combat sports, even years after becoming the face of the UFC. From packed arenas and massive pay-per-view events to whiskey businesses and Hollywood appearances, the Irish fighter has built a career that goes way beyond fighting inside the cage.

What makes McGregor's story wild is how fast everything changed for him. Before becoming a global superstar, he was reportedly collecting welfare checks in Ireland while trying to make a name in MMA. Now, he's known for huge fight purses, luxury cars, expensive watches, designer suits, and private yacht vacations. Even after suffering losses and long injury breaks, McGregor still keeps finding ways to stay relevant, make money, and stay in headlines.

Conor McGregor's net worth and career earnings in 2026

Conor McGregor's estimated net worth is around $200 million. A lot of people think McGregor made all his money from UFC fights, but that's actually just one part of the story. While his UFC career earned him massive paydays over the years, his biggest financial jump came from crossover events and business deals.

One of the biggest moments came in 2017 when he fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match that became one of the biggest PPV events ever. Reports estimate McGregor made roughly $100 million from that fight alone after bonuses and sales were included.

His fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 also reportedly earned him around $50 million. Over the years, fights against Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, and Eddie Alvarez added millions more to his career total.

By 2026, McGregor's estimated fighting earnings alone are believed to be over $235 million before taxes and expenses.

How Conor McGregor built his fortune outside the UFC

McGregor didn't just rely on fighting money. He slowly turned himself into a full celebrity brand. Big endorsement deals with companies like Burger King, Beats by Dre, and Anheuser-Busch helped him bring in millions during his peak years.

He also became one of the UFC's biggest attractions because of his trash talk, confidence, and ability to sell fights. Even people who didn't watch MMA knew who Conor McGregor was. That popularity made sponsors willing to pay huge amounts to work with him.

Another big step came when he entered entertainment. In 2024, he appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Road House reboot on Prime. Reports claimed he earned over $5.5 million for the role.

Conor McGregor business ventures and investments

Even though fighting made him famous, McGregor's whiskey brand became one of his smartest business decisions. In 2018, he launched Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey in Ireland and the United States.

Later, liquor company Proximo Spirits increased its ownership in the brand through multiple deals. By 2021, McGregor and his partners sold their remaining stake in the company in a deal reportedly valued at up to $600 million overall.

According to reports, McGregor personally earned around $200 million from the whiskey business over time if all milestones were met. That deal alone completely changed his financial level compared to most UFC athletes.

Conor McGregor's luxury lifestyle and family life

McGregor is known for showing his luxury lifestyle online. Expensive watches, custom suits, sports cars, yachts, and luxury vacations regularly appear on his social media posts.

At the same time, he has stayed close to his longtime partner Dee Devlin. The two have been together since 2008 and share three children together. McGregor has often credited Dee for supporting him before fame and money entered his life.