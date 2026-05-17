Jake Paul's first-ever MMA event is finally here, and honestly, the card looks like something pulled straight out of an MMA fever dream. MVP MMA 1 goes down tonight, May 16, 2026, inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, with former UFC stars, longtime fan favorites, and some unexpected comeback stories all packed into one event. But the biggest headline by far is the return of Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, two names that helped put women's MMA on the map years ago.

The event will stream live on Netflix for the main card, while the prelims will air free on YouTube earlier in the evening. Along with Rousey vs Carano, the card also features Nate Diaz taking on Mike Perry in what could easily become the wildest fight of the night. Add Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, and several former UFC names into the mix, and yeah, people are definitely gonna tune in even if they're unsure what to expect from the actual fights.

MVP MMA 1 date, start time and where to watch live

The MVP MMA 1 prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube, while the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix. The event takes place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Ronda Rousey makes long-awaited MMA comeback after 10 years tonight against Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey returns to MMA for the first time since her 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes. Before stepping away, she also suffered a knockout defeat against Holly Holm, and after that, she mostly stayed away from fighting while focusing on family life and Hollywood projects.

Gina Carano's return is even crazier when you think about it. She hasn't fought professionally since 2009, when she lost to Cris Cyborg. Since then, Carano built a successful acting career and stayed out of competitive MMA completely.

That's honestly what makes this fight so interesting. It's not really about rankings, titles, or title shots anymore. It's more about nostalgia, star power, and two pioneers stepping back into the cage after being gone for years.

Nate Diaz returns to MMA against hard-hitting Mike Perry tonight

Even though Rousey and Carano are headlining, a lot of fans think Nate Diaz vs Mike Perry might end up being the real fight everybody talks about after the event.

Diaz hasn't competed in MMA since beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Meanwhile, Perry has become known for his aggressive bare-knuckle fighting style after leaving the UFC. Both guys love standing and trading punches, which is exactly why fans expect chaos once the cage door closes.

Neither fighter is chasing championships at this stage of their careers. The vibe here feels more like two fan-favorite fighters showing up to entertain and make money while giving viewers an action-heavy matchup.

Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos and more add big names to the card

Francis Ngannou also returns after a pretty quiet MMA run since leaving the UFC. He only fought once under PFL, knocking out Renan Ferreira in 2024. Tonight, he faces former UFC fighter Philipe Lins.

Elsewhere, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos takes on Robelis Despaigne, while Salahdine Parnasse fights Kenny Cross. The prelims feature names like Adriano Moraes, Jason Jackson, Chris Avila, and Aline Pereira.

There were also some late card changes. Muhammad Mokaev reportedly had visa issues and was replaced by Phumi Nkuta, while Jefferson Creighton stepped in for the injured Lorenz Larkin.