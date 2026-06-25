Wyndham Clark has revealed the surprising story behind an old social media post about NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. The golfer, who recently won his second U.S. Open title, said the post came after his girlfriend at the time cheated on him with Mayfield during their college years. Clark shared the story during an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast after the hosts asked him about a 2016 post on X that read, "I hate Baker Mayfield."

Wyndham Clark Explains Viral Baker Mayfield Post

At first, Clark hesitated before deciding to tell the story. “I'm trying to decide if I should tell the story,” Clark said. “Alright screw it. I don't care people already hate me. No, it's not that bad. My PR team is here… They prepped me for everything, they didn't prep me for this one."

He then revealed what had happened. “My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield. But here's what I will say… I am actually a Baker fan now. I think he's a homie."

Clark also made it clear he no longer holds any resentment. “You know, that's your initial response, ‘screw that guy.' But really, it's screw the, you know. I'm a Baker fan now, but that's where it came from.”

Clark did not reveal the identity of his former girlfriend or share any more details. At the time, both athletes were competing in college. Clark played golf for Oklahoma State before transferring to the University of Oregon, while Mayfield was starring as Oklahoma's quarterback before winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Clark Moves On After U.S. Open Win

The personal revelation comes just days after Clark won the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The win marked his second U.S. Open title after he held off Sam Burns to win the championship.

Clark has also faced criticism over the past year. He was suspended by Oakmont Country Club after damaging lockers following the 2025 U.S. Open. He later apologised, paid for the damage, made a charitable donation and completed anger-management counselling before being reinstated.

After winning this year's U.S. Open, Clark reflected on that chapter. “I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret, and I've said sorry multiple times, and I'm still sorry. So, hopefully, I can win you guys over eventually,” Clark said.

Away from golf, Clark recently confirmed his relationship with model and entrepreneur Emily Tanner. She served as his caddie during the Masters Par 3 Contest, and Clark has described her as his "good-luck charm."

Mayfield, meanwhile, has been married to his wife Emily since 2019.