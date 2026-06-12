Jackson Koivun is about to start a new chapter, and he is doing it with a major brand by his side. The world's top-ranked amateur golfer has signed a deal with Malbon Golf just as he prepares to leave college golf and begin his professional career. The partnership was announced by Malbon Golf on X, while golf reporter Josh Carpenter first shared the news with a video of the signing. The timing is significant because Koivun confirmed on Friday that he is leaving Auburn early to turn professional after one final amateur appearance at next week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Jackson Koivun And Malbon Golf Begin Partnership Ahead Of Pro Debut

For both sides, this deal arrives at an important moment. Koivun will make his professional debut at the John Deere Classic on July 2, carrying one of the strongest college golf resumes the sport has seen in recent years. That makes him a valuable addition for a brand looking to connect with younger golf fans.

The 21-year-old built an incredible record at Auburn. He won two national championships, claimed three SEC individual titles, and became the first player in NCAA history to win all three major Player of the Year awards more than once. Those achievements helped make him one of the most talked-about young golfers in the game.

Malbon co-founder Stephen Malbon believes Koivun fits perfectly with the company's identity. He said, “It was ambitious of us to sign Jackson, considering all the options and opportunities he had. He's definitely not the cookie-cutter human or professional golfer. It couldn't be a better fit.” That feeling appears to go both ways, leading into the next stage of Koivun's journey.

Malbon Golf Continues Attracting Players With Its Unique Style

The brand's growth story goes beyond one signing. Over the last few years, Malbon has become one of the most recognizable names in golf fashion, standing out for designs that look different from traditional golf apparel. That approach has helped it build a strong following among both players and fans.

Koivun explained why he chose the company, saying, “It's something different than what everyone else is wearing, and I like that aspect of it. I'm wearing Malbon everywhere I go now.” His comments echo what many golfers have said about the brand's fresh approach to style.

Players such as Charley Hull and Yealimi Noh have also joined Malbon in recent years. Hull said, “It's great that, thanks to brands such as Malbon, women now have the chance to consider fashion when they get dressed for golf.” As Koivun prepares for his professional debut, this deal shows how important personality and style have become in modern golf. His results will matter, but so will the brand he represents as he begins the next phase of his career.