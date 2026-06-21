Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret met as high schoolers in Dallas, Texas, attending different campuses: Spieth at Jesuit College Preparatory School, Verret at Ursuline Academy, an all-girls school across town. The relationship survived college, where Spieth played golf at the University of Texas while Verret studied business at Texas Tech, and survived the early years of his rise to the top of the PGA Tour. He proposed on Christmas Eve in 2017. They married in a private ceremony in Dallas in November 2018.

Her Career Before and Alongside Spieth

Verret was born in 1994 and grew up in Coppell, Texas, graduating from Texas Tech's Rawls College of Business with a degree in business, earning a spot on the President's List for a perfect GPA along the way. Her early career was built in nonprofit and event management. She worked with First Tee Greater Dallas, an organisation that uses golf to teach life skills to young people, and later served as director of development for The Birthday Party Project, a Dallas nonprofit that organises birthday celebrations for children experiencing homelessness.

That professional background fed directly into the work she does today. She is a key leader within the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, helping run an organisation built around four causes: children with special needs, junior golf, military families, and pediatric cancer research. The foundation's focus on special needs was shaped in part by Spieth's younger sister Ellie, who was born with a neurological condition.

A Steady Presence Through the Hard Stretches

Verret has become a familiar, if private, figure at major championships, occasionally stepping in as a stand-in caddie during practice rounds and family events. She was credited directly by Spieth for helping him through a 1,351-day winless drought that ended at the 2021 Valero Texas Open. "She's just been that person that said, 'Whatever you need to do, I'm here to support you,'" Spieth said afterwards, adding that it was his first win since they had been married.

She has also influenced his game in small, practical ways. Before his win at the 2022 RBC Heritage, she told him: "You need to take five seconds if you miss a putt before you hit your tap-in." He followed the advice and won the tournament days later.

The couple live in Dallas with their children, Sammy and Sophie, and are expecting a third. Verret keeps a private Instagram account and gives almost no interviews, preferring to let the foundation's work and her husband's results speak for the partnership instead.