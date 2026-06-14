Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2026 sits between $250 million and $350 million depending on the source, with Celebrity Net Worth placing the figure at $350 million and most other outlets settling around $250 million. Either way, he is one of the wealthiest athletes in Britain and Ireland and the second-highest career earner in PGA Tour history behind only Tiger Woods. Winning back-to-back Masters titles has not hurt any of those numbers.

The Two Augusta Victories That Rewrote His Legacy

The 2025 Masters was the one McIlroy had been chasing for over a decade. He won it in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose, completing a career Grand Slam and ending what had become one of the most discussed droughts in the history of the sport. The first-place cheque was $4.2 million from Augusta's $21 million total purse.

Twelve months later he came back and did it again. The 2026 Masters carried a record $22.5 million purse and McIlroy took home $4.5 million as champion, making him only the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back green jackets, joining Nicklaus, Faldo and Woods. The win pushed his career PGA Tour earnings past $110 million, keeping him second on the all-time list.

How the Wealth Was Built

Tournament winnings are only part of the story. McIlroy earns an estimated $40 to $50 million annually, with the majority coming from endorsements rather than prize money. His primary deal is with Nike, which covers both apparel and footwear. He also holds long-term partnerships with TaylorMade, Omega, Optum, Santander and Sun Life Financial, among others. Forbes ranked him the third highest-paid golfer in the world as recently as June 2025, trailing only Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

He is also vesting into approximately $50 million in PGA Tour Enterprises equity through an arrangement tied to his role as one of the tour's most prominent player advocates during the LIV Golf negotiations period. He won three FedEx Cup titles across his career, earning $10 million in 2016, $15 million in 2019 and $18 million in 2022, totalling $43 million in bonus earnings from that competition alone.

He travels on a Gulfstream G650ER and lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy.