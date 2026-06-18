Mike Whan found himself answering a familiar question after the U.S. Open revealed its $22.5 million purse. With LIV Golf continuing to shape conversations around money in professional golf, many wondered whether the USGA was reacting to outside pressure. Speaking during a press conference at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the USGA CEO made it clear that LIV Golf was not part of the organization's thinking. Instead, he said the focus remains on making the U.S. Open one of the biggest events in the sport.

Mike Whan Rejects LIV Golf Links After U.S. Open Purse Increase

The discussion began when a reporter asked Whan whether matching the Masters' $22.5 million purse mattered and whether uncertainty around LIV Golf's future could affect major championship payouts. Whan quickly dismissed the idea that LIV Golf played any role in the decision.

“I didn't really know the second part of that. I didn't know what LIV was pitching, so I can promise you that wasn't part of our thinking. We also are not in a race. We're not chasing. I don't know if that answers your question, but we're proud of where we are,” Whan said.

He continued by explaining that the USGA is focused on what it believes the U.S. Open represents. “I couldn't tell you, and until I get some truth serum in here, how much farther we go in the years to come, but we think it's a measure of how we feel about our championship. It needs to be significant and stand out. We think 22.5 does.” His comments showed that the organization views the purse as a reflection of the tournament's status rather than a response to competitors.

U.S. Open Prize Money Growth Shows Why the USGA Feels Confident

Big numbers often create big headlines, but the story behind the U.S. Open purse goes back much further than recent debates around LIV Golf. Over the years, the championship has steadily increased its prize money as the event continued to grow in stature.

Whan pointed to the overall strength of the tournament when discussing its value. “We believe we're the best championship in the game, and we want a lot of aspects to be the best championship in the game,” he said. He also highlighted the event's network television coverage, player experience, and payout structure as reasons the championship continues to stand apart.

The figures help explain that confidence. The U.S. Open purse was just $335 in 1896. It reached $12 million at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 and climbed to a then-record $20 million in 2023. Now it sits at $22.5 million, with the winner earning $4.5 million. As other majors also continue raising prize funds, Whan's message remains clear: the U.S. Open believes its value comes from its own history, reach, and reputation, not from keeping pace with anyone else.