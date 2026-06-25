Tommy Fleetwood is looking at the PGA Tour's future with both excitement and caution. As the Tour prepares to launch its new two-tier system in 2028, Fleetwood believes the format could make the sport better for fans. However, speaking during a press conference at TPC River Highlands on Wednesday, the English golfer admitted that the packed elite schedule could bring fresh challenges. His biggest concern is simple: how much stress can players handle over such an intense seven-month stretch?

Tommy Fleetwood Opens Up About Mental And Physical Strain Under PGA Tour's New System

The PGA Tour approved its new Championship Series in June, with the format scheduled to begin in 2028. The elite tier will feature 23 to 24 events between February and August, while a separate Challenger Series will run alongside it. Fleetwood addressed the issue during his TPC River Highlands press conference when he was asked whether the new calendar looked too crowded for players.

Fleetwood admitted that constantly competing against the world's best is exciting, but he also acknowledged the downside. He said, “So that's obviously a great thing from a fan perspective and playing perspective; you get to play against each other all the time.” However, he added, “I think you get to this time of year, and over the last couple of years, you can definitely see it's easy to start feeling tired. I think niggles start to happen in the body and stuff like that. I think mentally it can have its strains.”

The golfer also stressed that players will need time to adjust. Fleetwood explained, “We're having an opportunity to learn from that and then put that into the following season as well. So I think, yeah, seeing how the schedule continues to evolve and how much golf we'll play in that period of time and then looking at how we can best manage that.” His comments have reopened an important discussion about workload on the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour Players Have Already Felt The Impact Of A Crowded Schedule

The concerns raised by Fleetwood are not entirely new. Even before the Championship Series officially arrives, many players have already struggled with heavy schedules. Several stars have spoken openly about fatigue, while others have adjusted their calendars to stay fresh for major championships.

Jordan Spieth admitted during the 2023 Masters that he had “played too much golf” and was mentally exhausted. More recently, Rory McIlroy skipped the 2026 RBC Canadian Open after playing the event from 2022 through 2025, choosing instead to prepare for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Despite those concerns, Fleetwood still sees positives in the changes. He said, “It does have its benefits. I think for us as European golfers, we've had the opportunity the last few years to play over in Europe from that period of September through to November and December.” World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also backed the direction, saying, “I think we are moving in the right direction for sure.” As golf moves toward this new era, the real test will be whether players can stay healthy while delivering the high-level competition fans want.