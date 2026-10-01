Tiger Woods may still be away from regular competitive golf, but his business plans are moving ahead. TGL has renewed its U.S. media rights deal with ESPN on a multi-year agreement, keeping the tech-driven golf league on the network for its next season. ESPN and TMRW Sports confirmed the deal on October 1, 2026, with the 2027 season set to begin on December 27. The new agreement gives Woods' league a clear TV home as it prepares for another season.

Tiger Woods' TGL Extends ESPN Partnership For 2027 Season

The new agreement keeps ESPN as TGL's U.S. media partner, a role it has held since the league began. The 2027 season will feature seven teams playing at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with Motor City Golf Club joining the competition as a new team.

TGL had reason to want a strong TV partner after its second season produced mixed numbers across different parts of its schedule. The four-match postseason averaged 618,000 viewers, up from 434,000 in 2025, while the full second season reached 21.8 million unique viewers, an 8% rise from the first season.

Tiger Woods also showed the attention he can bring to TGL when he returned for the 2026 final. His Jupiter Links Golf Club match against Los Angeles Golf Club averaged 989,000 viewers on ESPN, making it the second-most-watched match in league history. That connection between Woods and TGL remains important as the league moves into its third season.

Tiger Woods' $500M TMRW Sports Venture Keeps Expanding

TGL is only one part of what Woods helped build with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley. TMRW Sports, the company behind the league, was valued at about $500 million in a 2024 funding round led by Dynasty Equity and Connect Ventures, according to Bloomberg.

The company has also moved into other sports projects. In March 2026, Bloomberg reported that the NFL agreed to work with TMRW Sports on professional men's and women's flag football leagues, with the NFL committing $32 million through its venture capital fund.

For Woods, TGL's new ESPN agreement adds another piece to a business portfolio that keeps developing even when he is not playing regular golf. His return to TGL in 2026 showed how much attention he can bring, while the league's growing audience gives the partnership another chapter to build on.