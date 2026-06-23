Tiger Woods' net worth in 2026 is estimated at $1.5 billion by Forbes, making him only the second active athlete to reach billionaire status after LeBron James. What makes the number remarkable is how little of it depends on him actually playing golf. Roughly 90 percent of his wealth comes from endorsements, business ventures and equity stakes, with on-course prize money accounting for a comparatively small slice despite his record-breaking $121 million in official PGA Tour earnings, the most in tour history across 378 events.

Tiger Woods' Nike Deal and Career Golf Earnings

Woods turned professional in 1996 and signed his first Nike deal that same year, a five-year, $40 million contract that grew into one of the most lucrative partnerships in sports history. Subsequent extensions, including an eight-year, $320 million deal in 2005 and a final 10-year, $200 million contract in 2013, brought his total Nike earnings to approximately $700 million across a 27-year partnership that ended in early 2024. Combined with deals from Buick, Titleist, American Express and Rolex, his off-course earnings peaked at $99.8 million in a single year. His total career earnings, including endorsements and golf, sit at approximately $1.79 to $1.8 billion before tax.

Tiger Woods' TGL and PopStroke: His Business Empire in 2026

Most of this runs through TGR Ventures, the umbrella for everything Woods has built outside competitive golf. The biggest swing was TGL, the indoor tech-golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy through their company TMRW Sports. It launched in 2025, and Woods' own team, Jupiter Links, gives him a direct stake in something bigger than appearance fees. PopStroke came earlier, in 2019, co-founded with entrepreneur Greg Bartoli.

It is mini-golf dressed up as a night out, food and drinks built around the course, and it had grown to 17 locations across the US by March 2026. Then there is TGR Design, his course architecture business, which has put its name on places like Payne's Valley and Bluejack National. Those projects pay well upfront and keep paying through management and branding deals long after the ribbon-cutting.

He also owns The Woods Jupiter, an upscale sports and dining restaurant in Florida that opened in 2015, and serves as an investor and brand ambassador for Full Swing Golf, a company specialising in golf simulators that were used during TGL's inaugural season.

His Jupiter Island estate, reportedly worth $54 million, includes a private golf practice area, tennis court, pool and a mooring for his yacht. At nearly 51 years old, Woods has built a financial machine that no longer needs him on a leaderboard to keep growing.