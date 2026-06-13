Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have faced a difficult few weeks, but a new update has offered a glimpse of hope. On June 13, Vanessa shared fresh details about her recovery after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last month. The update came shortly after Woods returned to Jupiter, Florida, following his rehabilitation treatment in Switzerland. As she prepares for the next phase of care, Vanessa's message quickly drew attention from those following her journey.

Vanessa Trump Shares Health Update As Cancer Treatment Enters New Phase

In a post on Instagram, Vanessa Trump revealed that she is moving forward with treatment after spending the past month recovering from surgery. She thanked supporters and shared a positive message for others facing similar challenges. Vanessa wrote, “I wanted to share an update on my cancer journey. Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle.”

Vanessa first announced her diagnosis on May 20 after undergoing surgery. At the time, she chose not to share details about the stage of the disease, her prognosis, or the treatment timeline. Instead, she kept the focus on recovery and requested privacy while dealing with a deeply personal health challenge.

The latest update suggests she is continuing to make progress. It also comes at a time when support from those closest to her remains strong. Among them is Tiger Woods, who has reportedly stayed focused on helping Vanessa through one of the most important periods of her life.

Tiger Woods And Family Continue Supporting Vanessa Trump Through Recovery

Behind every difficult journey is often a strong support system. While Vanessa's latest post centered on her treatment, it also highlighted the people who have stood beside her since she first shared the diagnosis with the public.

According to People, sources said Woods was “completely focused on supporting her during this challenging chapter.” Last month, Woods reportedly traveled back to Florida while undergoing rehabilitation treatment in Switzerland. Vanessa also publicly acknowledged his support, previously sharing a photo on Instagram Stories and describing him as her strength during this period.

Family members have offered support as well. Her daughter Kai Trump posted a photo of them together and wrote, “Strongest person I know. Love you.” Ivanka Trump also shared a message, writing, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.” As Vanessa prepares for the next stage of treatment, those messages reflect the support surrounding her.