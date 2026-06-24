The 2026 Travelers Championship has attracted 49 of the world's top 50 golfers, making it one of the strongest fields on the PGA Tour calendar. Scottie Scheffler headlines the event at TPC River Highlands following a dramatic U.S. Open week at Shinnecock Hills. Yet, despite the star-packed lineup, three familiar names will not be teeing it up this week. Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, and Max Homa are all missing the final Signature Event of the regular season, with each player absent for very different reasons.

Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel And Max Homa Headline Notable Travelers Championship Absences

Rory McIlroy's absence may grab the biggest headlines, but it is not completely unexpected. The Northern Irish star has already skipped the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship this season. Speaking about scheduling flexibility in the past, McIlroy said, “The luxury of being a PGA Tour player is we're free to pick and choose our own schedule for the most part.”

McIlroy appears to be taking some time off after finishing tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open. His tournament slipped away during a difficult third round in which he shot six-over par. Instead of returning immediately, he is expected to make his next start at the Genesis Scottish Open on July 9, where he will defend his title before heading to The Open Championship.

Billy Horschel and Max Homa, meanwhile, are absent because they did not qualify. Horschel is missing the Travelers Championship for the first time in 14 years after a right hip injury disrupted much of his season. Homa's situation is different, but equally surprising. Once ranked among the world's top five players, he has fallen to 111th in the Official World Golf Ranking, leaving him outside the qualifying line. Their absence also highlights how competitive Signature Event qualification has become.

Injury Setbacks And Ranking Struggles Shaped The Missing Stars List

At first glance, seeing Horschel and Homa missing from a major PGA Tour stop feels unusual. Both players have regularly featured in big tournaments over the years. This week, however, their stories show just how quickly fortunes can change in professional golf.

According to PGA Tour qualification rules, Signature Events reward consistency across an entire season. Horschel's six-month layoff because of a hip injury saw him drop outside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings. Although he recorded a tied-13th finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a tied-sixth result at the Zurich Classic alongside Tom Hoge, he currently sits 90th in the standings.

Homa's struggles have been even more noticeable. The American has been searching for form for months and has not climbed back into the rankings needed to secure a place in the 72-player field. Even without McIlroy, Horschel, and Homa, the Travelers Championship remains loaded with talent. Their absence is significant, but the event also shows the depth of today's PGA Tour and why every week matters in golf.