LIV Golf built its identity around doing things differently. But now, one of its biggest trademarks could be at risk. Reports suggest the league is considering major changes to its famous shotgun start format as it looks for ways to reduce costs and secure its future. The discussion comes at a critical time for the Saudi-backed league. According to golf journalist Bob Harig, LIV's shotgun start format is under review because of its high production expenses. The report says each event costs roughly $6 million to produce, about twice the amount spent on PGA Tour events.

LIV Golf's Shotgun Start Format Faces Review Amid Rising Costs

For years, the shotgun start has been one of LIV Golf's biggest selling points. Instead of groups teeing off throughout the day, all 48 players begin at the same time from different holes. It creates a fast-paced broadcast and allows fans to watch the entire field finish together.

However, that format also comes with a heavy price. Having players spread across all 18 holes at once requires camera crews, production staff, towers, and equipment everywhere on the course. According to sources quoted by Harig, LIV spent between $85 million and $90 million on television production across its 14 events last year.

What's interesting is that LIV publicly committed to keeping shotgun starts only a few months ago. In November 2025, the league called the format a key part of its brand while also moving to 72-hole tournaments in hopes of gaining Official World Golf Ranking recognition. Now, that position appears far less certain as financial realities become harder to ignore.

LIV Golf Financial Pressure Grows As More Changes Emerge

The possible format change is not happening in isolation. Over the past week, LIV has already removed several premium features from its paid streaming service, including “Any Shot, Any Time,” Group Streams, and Team Streams. Subscribers were told they would receive refunds after the features were discontinued.

That move surprised many fans because “Any Shot, Any Time” was one of the platform's biggest successes. The feature won the Sports Technology Award for Best Use of Fan Engagement Technology and even received an Emmy nomination. Despite those achievements, it lasted less than two years before being pulled.

The bigger story may be what comes next. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has invested more than $5 billion into LIV Golf since 2022, but reports indicate that support is expected to end after this season. CEO Scott O'Neil has said the 2026 schedule is funded, yet reports suggest he is seeking around $300 million in new investment.