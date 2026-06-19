Scottie Scheffler arrived at Shinnecock Hills with a chance to add another major title to his growing resume. Instead, the world No. 1 found himself dealing with a surprising statistic that has followed him for three straight U.S. Opens. After opening with a 2-over-par round, Scheffler extended a streak he would rather not own. According to golf writer Bob Harig, he has now gone 10 consecutive U.S. Open rounds without breaking par, a run that stretches back to the 2023 tournament at Los Angeles Country Club.

Scottie Scheffler Extends Unwanted U.S. Open Record During Difficult Opening Round

The statistic gained attention after Bob Harig shared it on X following Scheffler's opening round. The American entered the week as one of the favorites to win the U.S. Open and complete the career Grand Slam. Instead, he finished Thursday at 2 over par after a round filled with both recovery and frustration.

Scheffler's card included double bogeys on holes 8 and 16, along with bogeys on holes 4, 6, 13, and 15. He fought back with four birdies on the back nine, but the mistakes proved costly. By the end of the day, he sat tied for 43rd and searching for answers on one of golf's toughest stages.

After the round, Scheffler admitted how demanding Shinnecock played. He said, “Today, it felt like a day where a lot of good shots were going to get punished, is what it felt like. You had to be hitting a great shot if you wanted to avoid a punishment. I think good would put you in some tough spots.” While the score was not ideal, his comments showed just how difficult the conditions were. Still, the numbers reveal a deeper story behind his U.S. Open struggles.

Scottie Scheffler's Strong 2026 Season Shows Why He Remains A Threat

At first glance, Scheffler's position on the leaderboard may look concerning. Yet one difficult round does not erase what has been an impressive season. The bigger picture suggests there is still plenty of time for him to work his way back into the tournament.

The statistics help explain both the problem and the potential solution. Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in Greens in Regulation at 71.99%, but he ranks 128th in Proximity to Hole at 38 feet, 8 inches. He is finding greens regularly, but many of those approach shots are leaving long and difficult putts on demanding surfaces.

His overall form in 2026 remains strong. He won The American Express and finished runner-up at the Masters, the Cadillac Championship, and the RBC Heritage. He also has not finished outside the top 24 all season. That consistency is why many still believe he can recover. The streak may be growing, but if Scheffler starts finding closer birdie chances, could this difficult U.S. Open story quickly turn into another comeback chapter?