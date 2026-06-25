Rory McIlroy has already started preparing for The Open Championship, and during an early visit to Royal Birkdale, the Northern Irish star noticed something that immediately caught his attention. While speaking with six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo, McIlroy highlighted significant changes to the famous links course, particularly the redesigned fifth hole.

The World No. 2 visited Royal Birkdale weeks before the July major to get an early feel for the venue, which is hosting The Open for the 11th time in 2026. McIlroy admitted that while he still considers Birkdale one of the best courses on The Open rota, some of the recent alterations could force players to rethink their strategy.

Rory McIlroy Says Royal Birkdale's Fifth Hole Carries ‘Bit Of A Penalty'

During a conversation shared by fan community Tracking Rory on X, Sir Nick Faldo asked McIlroy for his thoughts on the course. The four-time major winner immediately pointed to the newly redesigned fifth hole, which he believes now presents a much tougher decision from the tee.

“It's good. A little bit different from 2017, the last time we played an Open here. Some different green complexes, different holes. The fifth hole I just played is completely different,” McIlroy said. He added, “300 to the front. Good drivable par 4. Bit of a penalty if you go for it and you miss. I don't know if the water is quite in play on the right, but a lot of big, deep bunkers guarding the green. But yeah, I've always thought Birkdale is one of the best on The Open rota.”

Royal Birkdale has undergone several changes since Jordan Spieth won The Open there in 2017. The fourth, fifth, 14th, 15th and 18th holes have all been modified. The 321-yard fifth, in particular, now offers players a classic risk-versus-reward choice, with deep bunkers ready to punish even slightly inaccurate drives. That challenge also reflects the wider test awaiting players across the course.

Rory McIlroy Continues Early Major Preparation Ahead Of The Open

McIlroy's early trip to Birkdale is nothing unusual. The World No. 2 has made a habit of scouting major venues well in advance this season, and that approach has become a key part of his preparation routine.

He followed a similar strategy before the U.S. Open, visiting Shinnecock Hills alongside Scottie Scheffler before the Memorial Tournament. Ahead of the Masters, McIlroy also played several practice rounds at Augusta National. Now, he is taking the same route before golf's final major of the season.

Speaking to Faldo, McIlroy revealed that his preparations will continue at the Scottish Open. “So, a bit of practice. It's good to get up here and play early. I've been trying to do that at every major championship, which has been working out for me. I'm going to play the Scottish Open the week before,” he said. With Royal Birkdale expected to reward smart decision-making over raw power, McIlroy's extra preparation could prove crucial as he chases a second Claret Jug.