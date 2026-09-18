Patrick Reed's strong start at Wentworth quickly turned into a difficult Friday. The 2018 Masters champion withdrew from the 2026 BMW PGA Championship during the second round on September 18 after an apparent left-hand or wrist injury. Reed had opened with a 4-under 68 on Thursday and was two shots off the lead. The DP World Tour later confirmed that he retired through injury.

Reed's second round had already gone badly before the injury. He made a triple bogey on the first hole, followed by two double bogeys and more bogeys. He reached the turn at 9-over after a front-nine 44, leaving him at roughly 5-over for the tournament.

Patrick Reed Leaves BMW PGA Championship After Difficult Round

The key moment came on the ninth hole at Wentworth Club. Reed's drive went into trouble, and his next shot came from a difficult lie near a tree root. After the shot, he was seen holding and flexing his left hand, with commentators wondering whether he had hit the root.

Reed walked toward the 10th tee before stopping. He appeared to check his left hand again and then sat in a cart. He did not continue and was taken away from the course. The DP World Tour confirmed the withdrawal as an injury, but no detailed medical diagnosis has been announced.

The timing was especially important because Reed entered the BMW PGA Championship as the Race to Dubai leader. He had won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters earlier this year and finished second at last week's Irish Open. His withdrawal now leaves him watching the points race from outside the field.

Patrick Reed's Race To Dubai Lead Faces New Pressure

Reed's 2026 season has already taken a different path after he left LIV Golf to pursue a return to the PGA Tour. His strong results on the DP World Tour put him in position to earn a PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai, making every major event important.

The BMW PGA Championship is one of the DP World Tour's biggest events, with a $9 million prize fund and 8,000 Race to Dubai points available. The tournament is being played at Wentworth from September 17 to 20, giving Reed's rivals a major chance to close the gap.

Reed's immediate focus now shifts away from the leaderboard and toward his left hand or wrist. The severity of the injury is still unclear, so his next tournament and the rest of his Race to Dubai campaign will depend on his recovery. For a player chasing a PGA Tour return, the timing could hardly be more important.