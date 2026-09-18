Jon Rahm's week at Wentworth ended far earlier than he wanted, and the numbers tell the story. The two-time major winner shot 78-77 to finish 11-over after 36 holes at the BMW PGA Championship. His 155 total is the worst 36-hole score of his professional career, according to golf reporter Jamie Kennedy. Rahm finished three shots behind the next player in last place at the $9 million event. The result also ended his week before the weekend rounds at Wentworth.

Jon Rahm Finishes Last After 78-77 Start At Wentworth

Thursday already gave Rahm a warning. He shot a 6-over 78, tying his highest single-round score on the DP World Tour. He made only one birdie, on the par-5 12th, while also making five bogeys and one double bogey. Golf Channel noted that his putting cost him on the sixth and 15th holes.

Friday brought another difficult round. Rahm carded a 5-over 77 and ended at 11-over for the tournament. Jamie Kennedy wrote on X, “Rahm's worst week as a pro? Shoots 78-77 to finish 11-over.” Kennedy also pointed out that Rahm's 155 was his worst 36-hole score across 253 professional events. That left the Spaniard at the bottom of the completed field.

The result stands out even more because the BMW PGA Championship has a $9 million purse and a strong field that includes players such as Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. Rahm entered the event after finishing 23rd at the Irish Open, but Wentworth quickly turned into a very different week.

Jon Rahm's Putting Struggles Meet More Questions Around LIV Golf

Rahm's problems at Wentworth were not limited to one bad hole. Golf Channel pointed out a clear difference in his putting numbers between tours. He ranks first in strokes gained putting on LIV Golf, but 32nd on the DP World Tour. That gap was visible during his opening round at Wentworth.

His LIV Golf situation has also become part of the wider story. LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month, and court records list Rahm as an unsecured creditor owed about $7.5 million. Rahm said before the Irish Open, “I still have a contract with LIV 1.0 that I'm more than willing to fulfill.”

None of that proves LIV caused Rahm's poor week, and his Wentworth result should be judged on the golf itself. Still, the timing adds another layer to the story. Rahm now leaves the BMW PGA Championship after two rounds, with his 155 becoming the clearest number from a week he will want to move past quickly.