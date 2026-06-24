Major champions are often judged as much by their personalities as their scorecards, and Wyndham Clark is finding that out again. Fresh off his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills, the American golfer is one of the most divisive figures on the PGA Tour. While some fans love his fiery approach, others have continued to target him with boos and criticism.

That reaction has prompted Paige Spiranac to step in. The golf influencer and former professional golfer questioned why fans complain that players show little emotion, only to turn against those who wear their competitive instincts openly.

Paige Spiranac Questions Criticism Of Wyndham Clark

Discussion around Clark's U.S. Open win did not end when he lifted the trophy. Instead, much of the it shifted towards the crowd reaction he received throughout the week as fans largely rallied behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler's bid for a career Grand Slam.

Watching the fallout unfold online, Spiranac said that she believes the criticism has become excessive. "The hate for Wyndham Clark doesn't make sense to me," Spiranac wrote in X. "People complain constantly that golfers are boring and show no emotion. But then you have someone who has a fiery, competitive spirit, and that's also a problem."

She also pushed back against suggestions that the atmosphere was unique to New York golf fans. Reacting to comments made on the Foreplay podcast, Spiranac argued that the issue extends beyond one venue or one tournament. "I don't think the behavior at the US Open has anything to do with New York or the growth of golf," she wrote in X, reacting to the Foreplay podcast. "There has been a shift in recent years where people have become downright nasty."

What Wyndham Clark's U.S. Open Experience Means Going Forward

Clark was aware he would face resistance at Shinnecock Hills, particularly with Scheffler chasing another major title. Yet even he admitted the level of hostility caught him off guard.

Reflecting on the week, Clark said, "I knew I'd hear some chirps, but I didn't think people would cheer against me."

The 32-year-old revealed he worked with his sports psychologist before the final round and relied on positive reinforcement whenever negative comments came his way. The strategy proved crucial as his six-shot lead was cut dramatically during Sunday's closing stretch.

"I wanted to kind of silence the crowd, and on 16, I made a huge putt, and I feel like I was the only one that yelled," he said.

Clark shot a final-round 73 to edge Sam Burns by one stroke. While he left Shinnecock Hills as champion, the controversy around fan behavior continues to divide the golf world.