Jordan Spieth knew exactly what could happen at Shinnecock Hills, and he was not willing to take any chances. During Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open, Spieth was caught on camera sprinting toward the first green while saying, “Please, no gusts, just let me mark it.” The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes of the day, with broadcasters laughing as Spieth hurried to save his ball from the strong winds. But behind the laughter was a very real concern shared by almost every player in the field.

Jordan Spieth's Desperate Shinnecock Hills Plea Perfectly Summed Up Round 3 Chaos

The dramatic moment came on the first hole during Round 3 at Shinnecock Hills. After hitting his approach shot, Spieth immediately rushed toward the green to mark his ball before the wind could move it. Television commentators could not help but laugh as they watched him sprint.

One broadcaster said on air, “All day, let him play. I think he's having a bit of fun, but he makes a pretty good point.” Another added, “Oh, there he goes. I was gonna jog up there. Jordan's an athlete. Day one of a day like today, you might see that quite a bit. I mean, he is hustling.” While the exchange created a light moment, Spieth's concern was completely understandable.

The reason became clear later in the round. Defending champion J.J. Spaun watched in disbelief as a strong gust pushed his ball off the seventh green and into a bunker. Under Rule 13.1d, because the ball had not been marked and lifted, Spaun had to play it from the bunker. The incident showed exactly why Spieth wasted no time reaching his ball.

Brutal Shinnecock Hills Conditions Tested Every Player At The U.S. Open

Shinnecock Hills has built its reputation over decades, and Saturday added another chapter to that story. The famous course once again showed that players are not only battling each other, but also battling nature itself.

Forecasts called for wind gusts reaching nearly 35 mph, while the USGA had also increased green speeds by half a foot before Round 3. The championship had already experienced a fog delay earlier in the week, and changing weather continued to challenge the field. Players were forced to adjust constantly as conditions shifted throughout the day.

Despite the difficult setup, Spieth managed to stay in contention. He entered Round 3 at three-over par and played the front nine in one-under 34, recording birdies on the second and fifth holes while making just one bogey at the third. More importantly, his sprint on the first green captured the true spirit of this U.S. Open, at Shinnecock Hills, even standing still can be risky, and that is what makes this championship so compelling.