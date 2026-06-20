Joaquin Niemann was already dealing with the fallout from a costly U.S. Open penalty when another controversy surfaced around his team. While the LIV Golf star was explaining the ruling to reporters, fresh details emerged about a reported exchange between his caddie, Diego Salinas, and The Athletic reporter Gabby Herzig, who first reported details of the incident. The story quickly gained attention because it involved more than the penalty itself. According to Herzig, tensions rose when she sought comment from Niemann's camp after speaking with a volunteer who witnessed the incident on the course. What followed added another layer to a situation that was already making headlines across the golf world.

Joaquin Niemann's Caddie And Reporter Gabby Herzig Become Part Of U.S. Open Debate

According to Herzig, she approached Diego Salinas while gathering comments about the penalty ruling. She later revealed that Salinas pulled up her report on his phone, called her a “clown,” and argued that it was irresponsible to report an incident she had not personally witnessed.

Herzig explained that her report was based on information provided by a volunteer who identified himself and described what happened on the sixth hole. She also said she invited Salinas to provide his version of events. According to Herzig, Salinas replied that sharing his side was not worth his time.

The disagreement became another talking point because neither Salinas nor other members of Niemann's team reportedly identified any factual errors in the eyewitness account. Meanwhile, some within Niemann's camp suggested that his LIV Golf affiliation may have influenced both the ruling and public reaction.

USGA Penalty Put Joaquin Niemann Under Intense Scrutiny

The confrontation happened against the backdrop of a major rules controversy. After two tee shots went out of bounds on the sixth hole, Niemann requested relief because of fire ants near his ball. Officials denied the request, and frustration appeared to take over.

According to the eyewitness account shared with The Athletic, Niemann kicked a marker flag, kicked sand, and threw his sand wedge about 50 yards away. The USGA later reviewed the incident and announced, “Joaquin Niemann was assessed two penalty strokes for throwing a club on the 6th hole during Round 1. This act was determined to be serious misconduct under Rule 1.2b.”

Despite the setback, Niemann recovered impressively. He shot a second-round 65 and made the cut. Reflecting on the situation, he said, “Took me probably 30 minutes to get over it, then two minutes to hit some tee shots, two putts, and then go out. I mean, nice birdie on the first and the second, so yeah, it was a good start.” The incident remains important because it highlights how the USGA's tougher conduct rules are already shaping conversations both on and off the course.