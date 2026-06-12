Miles Russell and Charlie Woods became one of the most talked-about stories during U.S. Open qualifying. After Woods carried Russell's bag during the final qualifying round, many fans expected the partnership to continue at Shinnecock Hills. That, however, will not be the case. The 17-year-old Russell has now confirmed a different plan for his U.S. Open debut. According to Golfweek reporter Adam Schupak, Russell said on a local media Zoom call that his longtime swing coach, Ramon Bescansa, will serve as his caddie next week. The update officially ends speculation about Woods staying on the bag.

Miles Russell Chooses Ramon Bescansa Over Charlie Woods For U.S. Open

The excitement around Woods began after Russell secured his place in the U.S. Open with the son of Tiger Woods carrying his bag. When asked afterward whether Woods would continue at Shinnecock Hills, Russell kept the door open and said, “We'll see what he's doing. To be determined.”

Russell also spoke warmly about the experience. He explained that it was the first time he had a friend caddie for him and that he enjoyed every moment. The two teenagers have known each other for years through junior golf and have built a strong friendship while competing on the AJGA circuit.

That connection is not going away anytime soon. Russell and Woods have practiced together, supported each other at events, and even committed verbally to Florida State's 2027 class. Soon they could be teammates, but for the U.S. Open, Russell is choosing experience over familiarity.

Ramon Bescansa Brings Experience And Course Knowledge To Shinnecock Hills

Sometimes the biggest decisions happen away from the spotlight. While many fans focused on the friendship between Russell and Woods, another important factor was quietly shaping the final choice for golf's toughest major championship test.

Bescansa has worked with Russell since he was six years old and knows every part of his game. He has also caddied for Russell during Korn Ferry Tour starts. Just as importantly, he worked at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills while caddying for Russell Knox.

That experience could prove valuable on a course known for its demanding greens and unpredictable winds. Even stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have spoken about the challenges around the putting surfaces. As Russell prepares for the biggest week of his young career, having a trusted coach with deep course knowledge beside him could make all the difference. That is why this decision matters far beyond who is carrying the bag.