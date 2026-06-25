Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee arrive at Hazeltine carrying very different stories, yet both remain firmly in the spotlight. As the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship moves into Round 2, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Korda can continue her dominant season or if another contender can steal the show. With a record $13 million purse on the line, every group and every tee time suddenly feels even bigger. The tournament at Hazeltine is packed with star power, making Friday one of the most anticipated days of the championship.

2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 2 Tee Times And Featured Pairings Revealed

World No. 1 Nelly Korda will begin her second round at 1:42 PM ET from the 10th tee alongside Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim. The trio is among the tournament's featured groups. Another marquee pairing features Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson and amateur sensation Lottie Woad, who will tee off at 1:31 PM ET from the 10th tee.

Several other high-profile groups are also expected to draw attention. Minjee Lee, Amy Yang and Ruoning Yin are scheduled for an 8:06 AM ET start from the first tee, while Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul and Gaby Lopez follow at 8:17 AM ET. Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin and Alison Lee will begin their rounds at 7:44 AM ET.

Hazeltine National Golf Club adds even more intrigue to the week. The iconic venue last hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2019 and now welcomes players back with a redesigned 16th tee elevated nearly 30 feet above the previous location. The dramatic setting should provide spectacular views, but attention will soon shift from scenery to the battle for the trophy.

Nelly Korda Leads Strong Field As Minjee Lee Chases Title Defense

Big tournaments often create new stars, but they also test defending champions. This week, Minjee Lee faces exactly that challenge. The Australian enters Hazeltine without a victory in 2026 and has struggled to maintain consistency during recent months.

History is also working against Lee. Only Annika Sorenstam, Inbee Park and Juli Inkster have successfully defended the KPMG Women's PGA Championship title this century. Meanwhile, Korda enters the event in outstanding form with eight top-three finishes in her last nine starts and four victories this season, making her the player everyone is chasing.

Still, Korda is far from the only threat. Hannah Green already owns four worldwide victories this season, while Jeeno Thitikul continues searching for her first major title. Ruoning Yin and Sei Young Kim also remain dangerous contenders. With 24 of the world's top 25 players in the field, Friday's action could shape the entire championship. By the end of Round 2, fans may have a much clearer idea about who is truly ready to lift the trophy at Hazeltine.