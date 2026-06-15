Bud Cauley picked the perfect time to deliver the best performance of his career. The 36-year-old golfer won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, earning his first PGA Tour title and securing a place in this week's U.S. Open. After 239 starts on the PGA Tour, Cauley finally broke through with a brilliant finish on the back nine. His victory was not just about a trophy. It was also the latest chapter in a comeback story that has taken years to build.

Bud Cauley Earns First PGA Tour Win And Books U.S. Open Place

Cauley entered the final round trailing leader Jackson Suber, but everything changed on the back nine. While Suber struggled to keep control of his game, Cauley stayed steady and produced four birdies after the turn. He eventually finished two shots clear of the field to claim the RBC Canadian Open title.

The win carried even more importance because Cauley needed a top-five finish to qualify for the U.S. Open. Instead of just sneaking into the field, he secured his spot in style. It will be the fourth U.S. Open appearance of his career and his first since returning to full-time competition.

For many fans, the victory felt bigger than a normal tournament win. Cauley has spent years fighting through setbacks and uncertainty. His strong finish in Canada not only earned him a trophy but also set the stage for another opportunity at one of golf's biggest events.

Bud Cauley's Comeback Journey Adds Meaning To Canadian Open Victory

Some wins are about numbers. Others are about the road it took to get there. Cauley's story falls into the second category, and that is why his victory stood out among a crowded leaderboard featuring several big names.

In 2018, Cauley suffered serious rib and arm injuries in a car accident in Ohio. His comeback was not smooth, and he later spent nearly four years away from competitive golf between 2020 and 2024. After rebuilding his game on the Korn Ferry Tour, he slowly worked his way back to this moment.

The Canadian Open also saw strong performances from players like Sam Burns, who finished T20, while Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark both finished T11. But the week belonged to Cauley. His journey from injury struggles to the winner's circle is a reminder that persistence still matters in sports. As he heads to the U.S. Open, many will be watching to see if this remarkable comeback has another chapter left to write.