Two of the biggest sporting events on the planet are taking place in the United States this year. The NFL held its Super Bowl in February. The FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19. Both are enormous commercial enterprises. Both generate billions in revenue. But when you look at how the prize money reaches the people actually playing, the structures could hardly be more different.

How the World Cup Prize Money Works

FIFA has set a total prize pool of $655 million for the 2026 World Cup, distributed across all 48 participating nations based on how far they go. Every team that qualifies receives a $10 million qualification bonus and a $2.5 million participation fee before the tournament even starts. Group stage exits earn $9 million. The round of 32 pays $11 million. The round of 16 pays $15 million. Quarter-finalists take home $19 million. Fourth place gets $27 million, third place $29 million, runners-up $33 million, and the champions collect $50 million.

That $50 million does not go directly to the players. It goes to the national federation, which then decides how to distribute it among the squad, coaching staff and support personnel. When Argentina won in Qatar in 2022, each player was reported to have received between $500,000 and $1 million from the $42 million prize, depending on the federation's distribution formula.

How the NFL's Super Bowl Payments Compare

The NFL operates on an entirely different model. Prize money goes directly to individual players rather than to a franchise or federation. Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, each player on the Super Bowl-winning team receives a $178,000 bonus. Players on the losing team receive $103,000. There is no pot of money paid to the franchise itself as a prize. The real financial reward for an NFL championship comes through increased merchandise sales, sponsorship value and future contract leverage for individual players.

The NFL generates upwards of $20 billion annually compared to FIFA's $11 billion World Cup cycle, yet the per-player prize at the Super Bowl is a fraction of what a World Cup winner might receive from their federation's distribution. The gap reflects everything from wage structures and union agreements to the fundamental difference between representing a private franchise and representing an entire country.