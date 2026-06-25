In sports, success is generally related to skill, hard effort and practice. But many outstanding athletes believe there's one more attribute that separates the elite from the rest. For football icon Ronaldinho, that quality an instinct.

One of the most talented players to ever grace the game, Ronaldinho made a career out of innovation and fast thinking. His famous words continue to inspire athletes, students, and professionals who face important decisions every day.

Ronaldinho believed great decisions happen in the moment

Ronaldinho once said:

"My game is based on improvisation. Often, a forward does not have the time to think too much. You have a second, rarely more, to decide whether to dribble, shoot or pass to the right or left. It is instinct that gives the orders."

The quote reflects the reality of football at the highest level. A player cannot stop and analyze every situation while defenders close in. The best attackers rely on years of practice that allow them to react naturally. Their bodies and minds work together without hesitation.

A player has no time to stop and think things through with defenders coming at him. The best attackers are those who have practiced reacting for years so that it becomes natural. Their bodies, their brains, function as one, without a break.

Born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, Ronaldinho rose to international fame for his joyous, daring style of play. The fans liked his signature smile and “Joga Bonito” style – a mix of skill, creativity and confidence. His elasticos, no look passes, overhead kicks, and unexpected moments of brilliance made him one of the most entertaining footballers of his generation.

His career backed up that reputation. Ronaldinho won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005, and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in both 2004 and 2005. At Barcelona, he helped the club win two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League before later lifting the Serie A title with AC Milan and the Copa Libertadores with Atlético Mineiro.

His message reaches far beyond the football field

Although Ronaldinho spoke about football, his message has meaning in everyday life as well. Too often people have to make quick choices without all the answers. If you wait too long, you may lose a chance.

But that doesn't imply individuals should dismiss careful planning or thoughtful consideration. The statement is a reminder that being ready breeds confidence. If you've practiced,learned and experienced, it's a lot simpler to trust your gut.

Ronaldinho's numbers also reflect his greatness. He scored 98 goals in 207 appearances for Barcelona, added 26 goals in 95 matches for AC Milan, and found the net 33 times in 97 games for Brazil. Those achievements explain why he is remembered as one of football's greatest entertainers as well as one of its biggest winners.

Even after retirement, Ronaldinho continues to make headlines. Reports in 2026 claimed the 46 year old icon signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna FC as part of an international project, showing that his influence on the game remains as strong as ever.

His words serve as a reminder that success is not always about finding the perfect answer. Sometimes it comes from preparing well, staying calm under pressure, and trusting the instincts built through dedication and hard work.