Lionel Messi is one of the biggest athletes in the world heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026. From dominating European football with Barcelona to becoming the face of Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, the Argentina captain has built an empire both on and off the pitch.

Messi's financial success continues to be a major talking point among soccer fans worldwide as the star gets ready for the Fifa World Cup 2026. He is not only one of the greatest players in football history but also one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet.

What Is Lionel Messi's Net Worth in 2026?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lionel Messi's estimated net worth stands around $850 million. The Argentina star made this fortune mainly through contracts, endorsement deals, investments, and business ventures over the course of his legendary career.

In 2025 alone he reportedly earned over $130 million from salaries and sponsorships. After Ronaldo he is currently among the highest-paid soccer athletes globally.

Messi's move to Inter Miami in 2023 changed the financial landscape of MLS. His deal reportedly includes a salary worth around $20 million annually in guaranteed compensation, along with revenue-sharing agreements tied to Apple's MLS Season Pass and club partnerships.

He has also maintained a long-term relationship with Adidas since 2006 and reportedly earns around $25 million annually through the partnership.

He also has endorsement deals with several global brands, including PepsiCo, Mastercard, Budweiser, and Huawei. His Apple and MLS agreement reportedly adds another major stream of revenue every year.

Messi's Business Ventures and Investments

Messi owns the MiM Hotels chain, has his own sports drink brand “Más+ by Messi,” and operates the Messi Store lifestyle brand.

The Argentina captain has also invested heavily in real estate. Reports suggest he owns properties in Miami, Barcelona, Ibiza, and Argentina, with his total real estate holdings estimated to be worth hundreds of millions.

Messi also owns a private jet and an impressive luxury car collection featuring brands like Ferrari, Maserati, and Pagani.

Messi has already been included in Argentina's preliminary squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the defending champions prepare to defend their crown in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

While questions continue surrounding whether this will be Messi's final World Cup appearance, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has left the decision entirely in the hands of the Inter Miami star.