Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time. Since he is 41 years old now and has moved to Saudi Arabia, fans are curious to know whether he will be present for the Fifa World Cup 2026. Right now all signs currently point towards him being part of Roberto Martínez's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo will be one of the first players to ever appear in six FIFA World Cups, alongside longtime rival Lionel Messi.

What is Ronaldo's Current Status With Portugal

Despite leaving European football for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in late 2022, Ronaldo has remained a regular starter for the Portugal team.

He has scored 25 goals in his last 30 appearances for Portugal, and also played a key role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph in 2025, including scoring in the final against Spain. While he struggled at UEFA Euro 2024 and failed to score during the tournament, Martínez has consistently emphasized Ronaldo's leadership, fitness, and mentality.

“He keeps performing and he keeps showing his value,” Martínez said.

Portugal still views Ronaldo as a major player heading into the tournament, alongside younger stars such as João Félix, Rafael Leão, and Bruno Fernandes.

Has Ronaldo's Move to Saudi Arabia Hurt His Chances?

When Ronaldo joined Al Nassr, many critics believed the lower level of competition would eventually impact his place in Portugal's squad. However, the veteran star has continued scoring elite numbers in Saudi Arabia.

After scoring 35 league goals during the 2023-24 season, he followed it up with another strong season and recently crossed the 100-goal mark for Al Nassr in league play.

Ronaldo himself has pushed back strongly against criticism surrounding the Saudi Pro League, insisting the competition is more difficult than many outsiders believe.

Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year but recovered quickly and continues to maintain elite physical condition despite turning 41 in February.

Could This Be Ronaldo's Final World Cup?

Ronaldo has already said that the 2026 tournament will likely be his final World Cup appearance.

We may also get to see a potential final World Cup clash between Ronaldo and Messi. Depending on the knockout-stage bracket, Portugal and Argentina could theoretically meet during the tournament, creating one last chapter in football's greatest rivalry.

For now, fans can hold their excitement tight to watch GOAT perform in his last World Cup.



