One of the biggest sporting events in the world the 2026 FIFA World Cup, officially starts on June 11. Mexico is set to take on South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in the opening match, and fans from across the globe are expected to be present to watch the game in action.

With ticket demand skyrocketing, here's everything fans need to know about prices, availability and how to secure seats for the tournament opener.

When Is Mexico vs South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico and South Africa will officially kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 11, in Mexico City.

The match will take place at Estadio Azteca, which is officially known as Estadio Banorte. The stadium capacity is more than 87,000 fans and already owns a legendary place in football history after hosting the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cup finals.

This year, the venue will make history again by becoming the first stadium ever to host matches in three separate FIFA World Cups.

Mexico enters the tournament as one of the three host nations alongside the United States and Canada.

How to Buy Mexico vs South Africa Tickets

As of now the primary ticket availability is extremely limited as FIFA's early ticket lottery phases and Visa presales have already concluded.

However, fans still have several ways to purchase tickets for the opening match.

The current “Last-Minute Sales Phase” through FIFA is active on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike earlier lottery rounds, fans can now directly purchase available seats in real time.

Another option is FIFA's official resale marketplace, where verified ticket holders resell tickets at face value. This platform is expected to remain active throughout the tournament.

Secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub and Tickets MARCA are also offering seats for the match, although prices have increased significantly because of demand surrounding the World Cup opener.

Fans looking for premium seating arrangement may find secondary marketplaces to be the most realistic option at this stage.

Mexico vs South Africa Ticket Prices

Ticket prices vary depending on the platform used for purchase.

Standard group-stage ticket pricing started around:

Category 4: $60-$120

Category 3: $100-$200

Category 2: $150-$280

Category 1: $250-$400

However, resale prices for Mexico vs South Africa have already surged well beyond this face value.

Some current listings reportedly begin around $2,600 for upper-level seating, while lower bowl and premium Category 1 seats are reaching well over $4,000 on secondary markets.

The atmosphere inside Estadio Azteca is expected to be electric.

Mexico will attempt to begin its home World Cup season with a statement victory under manager Javier Aguirre, while South Africa looks to shock one of the tournament hosts on football's biggest stage.

Mexico later will face off against South Korea and the Czech Republic. And South Africa will later face both South Korea and the Czech Republic.

All the soccer fans hold your seats tight as this might be the most historic opening match the tournament has ever seen.