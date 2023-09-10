Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev Live, US Open 2023 Men's Singles Final: Novak Djokovic looks to clinch his 24th Grand Slam title while Daniil Medvedev will aim to add a second title to his kitty as they face each other in the US Open 2023 men's singles final on Monday. Medvedev defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his fifth major final and stop the young Spaniard in his quest to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008. Djokovic, on the other hand, made short work of unseeded American Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Here are the LIVE Updates of US Open Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev