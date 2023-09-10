Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live, US Open 2023 Men's Singles Final: Djokovic Faces Medvedev Challenge
Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev Live, US Open Men's Singles Final Score: Djokovic faces Medvedev in the summit clash.
US Open Men's Singles Final, Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev Live© AFP
Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev Live, US Open 2023 Men's Singles Final: Novak Djokovic looks to clinch his 24th Grand Slam title while Daniil Medvedev will aim to add a second title to his kitty as they face each other in the US Open 2023 men's singles final on Monday. Medvedev defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his fifth major final and stop the young Spaniard in his quest to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008. Djokovic, on the other hand, made short work of unseeded American Ben Shelton in straight sets.
Here are the LIVE Updates of US Open Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 21:41 (IST)US Open 2023 Final LIVE Score: History beckons!Novak Djokovic goes in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title against Medvedev, who unseated reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in a gripping semi-final.
- 21:29 (IST)US Open 2023 Final LIVE Score: Ancient history!Medvedev defeated Djokovic in straight sets two years ago to prevent the Serbian from becoming the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Australian great Rod Laver in 1969.
- 21:21 (IST)US Open 2023 Final LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!Welcome to the coverage of the US Open 2023 men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. A true clash of titans as one of the most promising young players take on a true legend of the sport.
Topics mentioned in this article
Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev US Open 2023 Tennis Live Blogs
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.