Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, was in awe of Spain's teenage football sensation Lamine Yamal as the 16-year-old winger etched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest scorer in Euro's history. During the Euro 2024 semifinal against France when Spain were trailing 0-1, Yamal drew level with a glorious curling finish to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the continental tournament. Yamal picked up a loose ball more than 25 metres from the goal to score an equaliser for his side from a difficult position. With a drop of the shoulder, he steals space from Adrien Rabiot before unleashing his wondrous strike, sending the ball arcing into the top-right corner of Mike Maignan's goal.

The xG (a statistical measurement of the quality of goalscoring chances) of the shot was just 0.023.

"The world of soccer stood still at 20:16 yesterday. Logic defying magic goal from 20 yards by the 16 year old Lamine Yamal. Coincidence? Maybe. Talent? Undeniable!" Gautam Adani posted on X.

"What an inspiring story for all youngsters - humble and difficult beginnings, talks to his mother daily, carries school textbooks with him and yet this teenage sensation has made history, becoming the youngest ever to play - and score - for both FC Barcelona and Spain.

"Congratulations to @FCBarcelona for scouting out Yamal at six years of age! Amazing. The power of youth is blazing bright! Congrats to Spain and Yamal! Bring it on, #EURO2024," the post further read.

Yamal, who turns 17 on Saturday, has already been marked by significant achievements with Barcelona. Having won La Liga with the club in the 2022-23 season, the striker is now on the brink of winning his second major trophy and his first with the Spanish national team.

He will be in action against England in the Euro 2024 final at Olympiastadion Berlin on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)