Spain vs Italy LIVE, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Miss Massive Chance | ESP 0-0 ITA In 1st Half
Spain vs Italy LIVE Score: Spain take on Italy in a crucial Group B encounter in Euro 2024.
Spain vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
Spain vs Italy LIVE, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain face Italy in a massive Group B encounter in Euro 2024 on Friday. Both teams are unbeaten in Euro 2024 with victories in the opening matches. Spain are at the top of the points table after registering a massive 3-0 victory over Croatia. Italy, on the other hand, had a tougher opening in the competition as they narrowly defeated Albania 2-1. (Match Centre)
Follow Spain vs Italy LIVE, UEFA Euro 2024 here -
- 00:34 (IST)Spain vs Italy LIVE: We are underwayThe match is underway and Spain had a massive chance of taking the lead. A perfect cross in to the box but Pedri's header was not on target. Huge relief for Italy who conceded in the first minute against Albania.
- 00:27 (IST)Spain vs Italy LIVE: Time for national anthemsThe teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are minutes away from the start of the Spain vs Italy match.
- 00:21 (IST)Spain vs Italy LIVE: In other newsThe match between England and Denmark ended 1-1 and this can get tough for Gareth Southgate's team. However, a brilliant result for Denmark.
- 00:12 (IST)Spain vs Italy LIVE: Unbeaten runsBoth Spain and Italy are currently unbeaten in the competition. While Spain registered a big win over Croatia, Italy had it slightly hard with a 2-1 victory over Albania.
- 00:09 (IST)Spain vs Italy LIVE: ESP Playing XI
Fabián Ruiz x Rodri x Pedri in the middle for Spain#EURO2024 | #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/cr5p8sLjWv— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 20, 2024
- 00:06 (IST)Spain vs Italy LIVE: ITA Playing XI
#EURO2024 | #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/Z7ATTeEKEZ— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 20, 2024
- 23:59 (IST)Spain vs Italy LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy. A clash of two heavyweights and this is a match that all football fans were waiting for.
