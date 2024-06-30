Slovenia come into their Euro 2024 last-16 match-up with Portugal on Monday knowing they have already achieved their best-ever Euros result -- and all without a goal contribution from star striker Benjamin Sesko. With no goals in three matches so far in Germany, the RB Leipzig striker is due to find the back of the net based on his form this season. He scored in each of his last seven games for Leipzig as they ended their Bundesliga campaign in the top four and was Slovenia's top scorer in qualifying.

And Sesko has come within a whisker of opening his account at the tournament -- against Denmark he went close twice with superb long-range efforts that were just millimetres off target.

The efforts from distance highlight how varied Sesko's skillset is. At 1.95 metres tall, Sesko is dangerous with his head but can also unleash fierce strikes from distance.

With speed to burn and physicality, the 21-year-old striker is already a complete package.

Just one year after moving to Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, his attributes have attracted the attention of several elite European sides, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

In June however, he chose to extend his deal at Leipzig until 2029, continuing his development at one of Europe's best finishing schools.

Slovenia unbeaten

Slovenia may be yet to win a match at Euro 2024 but they are also yet to lose one, having drawn with England, Denmark and Serbia in the group stage.

The 1-1 draw with Serbia was particularly agonising for the Slovenians, who were on course for a first-ever Euros victory before Luka Jovic scored in the fifth minute of injury time to deny them.

Such were the razor-thin margins in Group C that a win may have put Slovenia on course to win the section.

But Slovenia finished the group stage in third spot and missed out on second spot on disciplinary record, having picked up one more yellow card than runners-up Denmark.

Third place in the group means a meeting with 2016 Euros winners Portugal who impressed in the group stage with wins over Czech Republic and Turkey, before a heavily-rotated XI lost to underdogs Georgia in their final match.

Ronaldo also goalless

Slovenia are taking part in just their second Euros as an independent nation, having been eliminated at the group stage at Euro 2000.

Their opponents in Frankfurt on Monday, however, have made the semi-finals five times and are among the favourites for the tournament.

Despite a smaller population than many other European heavyweights, Portugal's squad rivals the quality of many larger nations.

Front and centre is Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the biggest star at the tournament despite being in the twilight of his career.

Like Sesko, Ronaldo is also yet to get on the scoresheet.

The 39-year-old veteran may not be the player he once was but he has contributed for his side, uncharacteristically opting not to shoot before laying off an assist to Bruno Fernandes to seal the win against Turkey.

This tournament, the Portuguese superstar became the first player to feature at the Euros six times. With 14 goals, he already holds the record for most strikes in European Championship history.

Sesko was just one year old when a teenage Ronaldo went all the way to the Euro 2004 final on home soil and was seen in tears after a surprise 1-0 loss to underdogs Greece.

With all the pressure on Ronaldo and Portugal, Slovenia and Sesko will be eyeing a similar underdog story on Monday in Frankfurt.

