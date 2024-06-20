Spain vs Italy Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Spain and Italy both look to continue their winning run as they face each other in a crucial Group B match in Euro 2024 on Friday. Spain started the competition on a very positive note as they defeated Croatia 3-0 in a one-sided affair. Defending champions Italy, however, had a slightly difficult outing as they had to work hard to defeat Albania. Italy faced a tough challenge from the lower-ranked opposition but ultimately emerged victorious with a 2-1 margin.

When will the Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 21 (IST).

Where will the Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will be played at Arena AufSchalke.

What time will the Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match start?

The Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match?

The Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match?

The Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)