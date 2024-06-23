Scotland vs Hungary Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Scotland take on Hungary in the final Group A game of Euro 2024, and a win for either side may not be enough to clinch qualification to the Round of 16. Hungary lie bottom - on zero points - and are guaranteed third spot at best. Scotland, on the other hand, are on only one point themselves, and only a big win could see them leapfrog Switzerland. A draw is catastrophic for both nations, as Scotland would be unlikely to make it through among the four best third-placed teams with a points tally of just two.

When will the Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 24 (IST).

Where will the Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart.

What time will the Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match start?

The Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match?

The Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match?

The Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)