Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs France LIVE Score, Euro 2024: Netherlands Face France in Much-Anticipated Group D Clash
NED vs FRA LIVE Updates: France face Netherlands in a much-anticipated Group D encounter in Euro 2024.
Netherlands vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, Netherlands vs France LIVE Score: France face Netherlands in a much-anticipated Group D encounter. Both teams are unbeaten in the competition till now with less than convincing victories in their opening matches. While France had to depend on an own goal to narrowly defeat Austria, Netherlands went on to defeat Poland 2-1. Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury during the first game but is expected to play for France in the encounter. (Match centre)
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, Netherlands vs France LIVE Score here -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 00:05 (IST)Netherlands vs France LIVE: NED Starting XI
Netherlands' starting XI#EURO2024 | #NEDFRA pic.twitter.com/KNBLbOuUDe— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 21, 2024
- 23:59 (IST)Netherlands vs France LIVE: FRA Starting XI
How France line up#EURO2024 | #NEDFRA pic.twitter.com/t7Kbb4lUQu— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 21, 2024
- 23:56 (IST)Netherlands vs France LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of the massive game between Netherlands and France. Two heavyweights who will start the tournament as favourities and the result can decide who will go on to top the group.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.