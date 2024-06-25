Netherlands vs Austria Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Netherlands look to continue their unbeaten run in the Euro 2024 as they take on Austria in a crucial Group D encounter. Netherlands are at the top of the points table with a win over Poland and a draw against France. While they are level on points with France, they have a better goal difference. Meanwhile, Austria still have a solid chance of reaching the Round of 16 stage after a narrow loss against France and a win over Poland.

When will the Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 25 (IST).

Where will the Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will be played at Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin.

What time will the Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match start?

The Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)