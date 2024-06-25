Story ProgressBack to home
France vs Poland LIVE Score, Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Returns As France Face Poland In Big Group D Clash
FRA vs POL LIVE Updates: Kylian Mbappe's France face Poland in a significant Euro 2024 Group C encounter.
France vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, France vs Poland LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe's France face Poland in a significant Euro 2024 Group D encounter. France are second in the points table with similar points as Netherlands but they are behind on goal difference. A win over Poland will book their spot in the Euro 2024 Round of 16. Mbappe returns after missing the last match due to injury. Poland have lost both of their matches in this year's competition against Netherlands and Austria. (Match Centre)
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, France vs Poland LIVE Score here -
- 20:55 (IST)France vs Poland: FRA starting XI
🇫🇷 Barcola, Mbappé and Dembélé lead the line for France#EURO2024 | #FRAPOL pic.twitter.com/imO6ZSApK2— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 25, 2024
- 20:55 (IST)France vs Poland: Massive update
- 20:53 (IST)France vs Poland: Mbappe returnsKylian Mbappe is back in the France starting line-up for Tuesday's Euro 2024 clash with Poland, his first appearance since suffering a broken nose against Austria just over a week ago. Mbappe injured himself late on in the 1-0 victory over the Austrians on June 17 and did not play any part in last Friday's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Leipzig as a result.
- 20:51 (IST)France vs Poland: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 match between France and Poland. Kylian Mbappe is back for France and they need a win to make their way to the Round of 16.
