UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, France vs Poland LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe's France face Poland in a significant Euro 2024 Group D encounter. France are second in the points table with similar points as Netherlands but they are behind on goal difference. A win over Poland will book their spot in the Euro 2024 Round of 16. Mbappe returns after missing the last match due to injury. Poland have lost both of their matches in this year's competition against Netherlands and Austria. (Match Centre)

Follow UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, France vs Poland LIVE Score here -