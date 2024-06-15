Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2024, Spain vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Spain Face Croatia In Crucial Group B Encounter
Euro 2024, Spain vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Spain take on Croatia in a crucial Euro 2024 Group B match in Berlin.
Euro 2024, Spain vs Croatia LIVE Updates© AFP
Euro 2024, Spain vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Spain face Croatia in a crucial Euro 2024 Group B encounter in Berlin. Zlatko Dalic's Croatian football team bid to reach the knockout phase for a fifth consecutive major tournament. Croatia made the final at the 2018 World Cup, losing to France, and then finished third in Qatar two years ago. Spain must take the tournament step by step instead of dreaming of a fourth Euros victory considering their recent results. Spain last lifted the trophy in 2012. (Match Centre)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Euro Cup 2024 match between Spain vs Croatia:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 21:27 (IST)Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Time for the matchBoth teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the match and a huge game for both Spain and Croatia in a group that also comprises of Italy and Albania.
- 21:20 (IST)Spain vs Croatia LIVE: History in the makingLamine Yamal will become the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship after Spain coach Luis de la Fuente selected him to start their first match against Croatia.The Barcelona winger, 16 years and 338 days old, will beat Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.
- 21:13 (IST)Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Spain playing XI
#EURO2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/5M8Me189Dm— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 15, 2024
- 21:09 (IST)Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Croatia playing XI
#EURO2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/6n0Muz1Tkc— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 15, 2024
- 21:06 (IST)Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Croatia. It is a highly anticipated match for football fans as two big sides face each other in one of the trickiest groups of the competition.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.