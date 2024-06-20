Hungary coach Marco Rossi criticised the decision to allow Germany's opening goal as his side lost 2-0 to the Euro 2024 hosts in Stuttgart on Wednesday. Jamal Musiala gave Germany the lead in the first half after he was set up by Ilkay Gundogan, but Hungary players were incensed a foul was not given for a challenge on defender Willi Orban. "I've never complained in my career as a player or coach, I've never looked for excuses, but what the referee did tonight... the referee used a double standard," said Rossi.

"The referee allowed a goal on a push on Orban. Second half in a similar situation on (Germany midfielder Robert) Andrich, the referee whistled a foul."

Rossi also took aim at the video assistant referees for not intervening, with Musiala's goal allowed to stand after a short VAR check.

"In my perspective Germany would have won anyways, but the referee was the worst on the pitch," he said.

"I told my players they have nothing to regret. Germany for me is the big favourite to win the Euros but they didn't need help from the referee to win, especially against a team like Hungary.

"Let's see when Germany plays a team like France if a foul is given or not."

Gundogan, who later scored Germany's second goal, said he was bemused by the reaction of the Hungary players.

Advertisement

The Barcelona midfielder insisted he had done nothing wrong while jostling for the ball with Orban, eventually pulling it back for Musiala to score after the centre-back tumbled to the ground.

"I was quite surprised that he or his Hungary team-mates were a bit angry about it," said Gundogan.

"I don't know what it looked like on TV. I played in the Premier League for seven years, if you gave that foul in the Premier League then I think everyone would be laughing on the floor."

Hungary take on Scotland in their final game in Stuttgart on Sunday knowing victory is imperative if they are to reach the last 16.

Advertisement

"We have a foot out of the Euros, we're not out of it mathematically," said Rossi.

"In the final game we'll try everything to win, we don't want to exit without getting a single point. I don't think we deserve to be on zero points at this stage of the competition."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)