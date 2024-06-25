England vs Slovenia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: England look to book their spot in the Round of 16 as they face Slovenia in a Euro 2024 Group C match. England are at the top of the points table with a win over Serbia and a draw against Denmark. A win will book their spot in the knockout stage of the competition. On the other hand, Slovenia have 2 points from 2 matches after draws against Serbia and Denmark. A win will take them to the knockout stages as well.

When will the England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match take place?

The England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 26 (IST).

Where will the England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match be played?

The England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match will be played at Cologne Stadium.

What time will the England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match start?

The England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match?

The England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match?

The England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)