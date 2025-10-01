Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet in the Champions League on Wednesday in a clash between two of the favourites to win the competition this season. Defending champion PSG is aiming to join Real Madrid as the only team to retain the title in the modern era. Madrid won it three times in a row from 2016-18. Other than that, no team has won it in back-to-back years since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

PSG's success last season led to suggestions the French club could start a new era of dominance - but Barcelona is expected to be one of its biggest challengers this season.

“For us, it's exciting to play against a team with the same mentality,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “It's a special match for both teams.”

Two other teams expected to go far in the competition this season are Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal hosts Olympiacos and 2023 champions City travel to Monaco.

There was a flurry of goals in the Champions League on Tuesday with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich all scoring five each.

Kylian Mbappe struck a hat trick in Real Madrid's 5-0 win against Kairat, while Atletico was a 5-1 winner against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern's 5-1 win at Pafos. Marseille, meanwhile, beat Ajax 4-0.

A surprise result on the night was Liverpool's 1-0 loss against Galatasaray.

