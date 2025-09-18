Manchester City vs Napoli LIVE Streaming, Champions League: New club, new country, new culture, new position. Kevin De Bruyne seems to have adapted to it all at Napoli, but the 34-year-old midfielder is heading back to his old life this week. Napoli's Champions League opener on Thursday sees De Bruyne return to Manchester City, just a few months after his tearful goodbye following 10 trophy-laden years at the club where “King Kev” became a firm fan favorite and one of its greatest ever players. After nine years working under Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne has slotted seamlessly into Antonio Conte's team and has already scored two goals in three matches to help Napoli's title defense get off to a perfect start. “Kevin is a bit of a genius,” Conte said after Saturday's 3-1 win at Fiorentina. “We are trying to carve out a new role for him that fits in with what he can give us.”

Manchester City vs Napoli LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match will take place on Friday, September 19 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match be held?

The Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match start?

The Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Napoli, Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)