Kevin De Bruyne will return to Manchester City on Thursday with the wind in his sails after a fast start with Napoli, who return to the Champions League full of confidence following a perfect start to the Serie A season. De Bruyne heads back to the Etihad stadium with two goals from his first three Napoli matches and a starring role in the Italian champions' bid to make a mark in Europe's elite club competition after securing a fourth league title last season. At 34 years old, and after coming through a series of hamstring injures, De Bruyne looks in great nick ahead of what will likely be an emotional return to City, where, over the course of a decade, he won six Premier League titles and in 2023 the Champions League.

Antonio Conte has had to shuffle the deck to accomodate one of the best players of this century, carving out for De Bruyne a creative midfield role which the former Italy coach hopes won't have a negative impact on last season's star player Scott McTominay.

Napoli blitzed Fiorentina in the early stages of Saturday's 3-1 win in Florence with former Manchester United man McTominay ostensibly pushed out to the left but free to attack as De Bruyne -- who netted the opening goal from the penalty spot -- provided continuous threat with his passing range.

"The role that we're creating for Kevin is perfect for him because he loves having the ball at his feet," Conte said after Saturday's 3-1 win at Fiorentina.

"He's a bit of genius. We're trying to give a new role that helps him give us what he's capable of giving us. He's got such great quality, he sees situations that others rarely see."

Conte described Wednesday's clash as "the moment of truth" for both him and his team, with City's thumping win in Sunday's Manchester derby showcasing everything Pep Guardiola's team have to offer despite a rocky recent run.

Master v pupil

A former Premier League winner himself with Chelsea, Conte has been criticised throughout his career for a lack of flexibility and a perceived incapability to deal with the rigours of European competition.

But he has adapted his style since taking over at Napoli and is keenly aware of the challenge facing his players both in Manchester and throughout the league phase which has entered its second season.

"We're going to start playing every three days and it's going to be difficult," Conte admitted.

"We're going there as pupils to learn from the masters, me included, in the hope that the pupil may one day beat the master."

Playing in Conte's favour is backing from the club's combative but financially careful owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has invested after receiving hefty fees for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

Starting centre-back Amir Rrahmani is out injured but another new signing in Sam Beukema stepped in admirably on Saturday, even netting a goal on his debut.

Another reinforcement in Rasmus Hojlund got off to a scoring start in place of injured Romelu Lukaku, while other judicious signings like giant Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Netherlands forward Noa Lang have further bolstered a squad guided by a revitalised De Bruyne.

