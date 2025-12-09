Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier will both miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Wednesday. PSG said Dembele is sick while Chevalier is still recovering from a right ankle injury. It's another setback for Dembele, who returned from a left calf injury against Tottenham at the end of November and only made two more appearances in the French league. Before that, Dembele had been sidelined several weeks by a right hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September.

PSG will also still be without Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, who has a sprained left ankle and faces a race against time to recover before the Africa Cup of Nations in his home country from Dec. 21. Desire Doue, however, makes his return to Luis Enrique's squad, having recovered from a muscle strain in his right thigh.

Matvei Safonov is expected to start in goal in the absence of Chevalier, who was injured in a loss against Monaco after a violent tackle from Lamine Camara on Nov. 29.

PSG won the Champions League last season and currently sits second in the league phase after five games, three points behind leader Arsenal.

