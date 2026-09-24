Indian paddler Manush Shah started his men's singles campaign at the ongoing Asian Games with a win over Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen on Thursday. As per ESPN, Manush prevailed over Wong with a clean 4-0 scoreline (11-9, 14-12, 11-7, 11-4). Also, the Indian table tennis duo of Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das started their women's doubles campaign with a win over Mongolia's Bolor-erdene Batmunkh and Burenjargal Sanjaa, 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10). Earlier, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade completed a 3-0 win over Iran in their round two clash.

Diya and Yashaswini outclassed the Iranian pair of Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari with a one-sided scoreline of 11-2, 11-2, 11-4, as per ESPN.

In athletics, the quartet of Jay Kumar, Kiran Pahal, Manu TS, Poovamma MR made it to the finals of the mixed 4x400 m relay.

In their heat, they finished in second place with a time of 3:16.23, with China finishing at the top with a time of 3:15.97 and third place going to the UAE with a time of 3:17.00.

In swimming, Aryan Nehra finished third in the final B of men's 800 m freestyle, clocking a time of 8:02.52 minutes. However, as per ESPN, it is not a medal event and is a mere consolation final for swimmers with a slower time.

Coming to the 4x100m freestyle relay swimming, the team of Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah finished 12th out of 13 teams, with a time of 3:23.51 minutes. In their heat, they secured the sixth rank.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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