India vs Pakistan Men's Table Tennis LIVE Streaming, Asian Games: India men's table tennis team is all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asian Games 2026, Group F match on Monday at the Sky Hall Toyota. After facing a 0-3 defeat against Iran in the opening day, the match against Pakistan is a crucial one for India. Earlier in the day, India women's team registrered a 3-0 sweep against Pakistan. After starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women's table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan.

Talking about men's team, India suffered a 0-3 defeat to Iran in their Group F encounter at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, after Nima Alamian edged Harmeet Desai in a five-game contest to seal the tie.

Nima stepped up in the deciding game to beat Harmeet 11-2, completing a 12-10, 13-15, 11-3, 10-12, 11-2 victory and handing Iran an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India vs Pakistan Men's Table Tennis LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Monday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Sky Hall Toyota, Aichi.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Pakistan, men's table tennis match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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