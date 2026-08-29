A tripartite agreement was signed on Saturday between the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Sports Authority of Assam (SAA) for the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for swimming at the Amingaon Sports Complex in Assam, officials said. The agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening sports infrastructure and creating a high-performance ecosystem for swimming in the North Eastern Region.

The pact was signed during an event hosted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state Sports Minister, Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi and senior officials were also present.

Representing the Sports Authority of India, Deputy Director General Manjushree Dayanand and Executive Director of the SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, D.K. Mittal, attended the programme.

Under the agreement, the Olympic-size swimming pool at the Amingaon Sports Complex will be made available to SAI for setting up the National Centre of Excellence for Swimming. The proposed facility will be the first NCoE dedicated to swimming in the North Eastern Region, giving athletes from Assam and other northeastern states access to specialised training and high-quality sporting infrastructure closer to home.

The centre is expected to play an important role in identifying promising swimmers, nurturing emerging talent and providing athletes with professional coaching and other support required for high-level competition.

Officials said the initiative would help create a stronger pathway for talented swimmers from the region to progress from grassroots and developmental levels to national and international competitions.

The establishment of the NCoE is also aimed at addressing the need for advanced sports facilities in the Northeast and strengthening the region's contribution to India's high-performance sports programme.

The initiative brings together central and state sports authorities with the objective of creating a sustainable sporting ecosystem focused on athlete development and excellence.

With the availability of an Olympic-size pool and the proposed NCoE framework, the Amingaon Sports Complex is expected to emerge as an important training hub for swimming in the Northeast.

The agreement is being seen as a major boost to the region's sporting ambitions and is expected to provide athletes with enhanced opportunities to train, compete and pursue sporting careers at the highest levels.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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