India's Benedicton Rohit finished joint-12th in the men's 50m butterfly heats at the Asian Games,on Thursday and was second reserve for the final. Rohit clocked 23.87 seconds, finishing just 0.09 seconds behind Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong, who secured the eighth and final qualifying spot with a time of 23.78 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Rohit could still make the final slated later in the day, if two of the eight qualified swimmers withdraw.

India failed to make the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay, with the quartet of Aneesh Gowda, Akash Mani, Heer Shah and Benedicton finishing last in their heat in 3:23.51.

The Indian team finished 12th overall among 13 teams.

Indonesia, which secured the eighth and final qualifying spot, was more than two seconds faster than India.

Aryan Nehra finished third in the men's 800m freestyle Final B in 8:02.52.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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